Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1833 G "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1833
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1833 "Mining" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 858 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (2)
- London Coin Galleries (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
2567 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
