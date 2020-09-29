Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1833 G "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse Thaler 1833 G "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Thaler 1833 G "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1833 "Mining" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 858 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1833 G "Mining" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
2567 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1833 G "Mining" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1833 G "Mining" at auction London Coin Galleries - November 1, 2016
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1833 G "Mining" at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1833 G "Mining" at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1833 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

