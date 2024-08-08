Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Ducat 1833 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse Ducat 1833 G - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Ducat 1833 G - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1833 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5232 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1833 G at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1768 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1833 G at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1679 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1833 G at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1833 G at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1833 G at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1833 G at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1833 G at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Ducat 1833 G at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Anthony Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1833 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine gold coins Saxony-Albertine coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search