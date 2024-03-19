Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
3 Pfennig 1833 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,2 - 5,7 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1833
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1833 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1586 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
