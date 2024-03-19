3 Pfennig 1833 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1833 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1586 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (5) XF (1) VF (1)