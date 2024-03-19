Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

3 Pfennig 1833 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1833 G - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 3 Pfennig 1833 G - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,2 - 5,7 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1833 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1586 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1833 G at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 19, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1833 G at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1833 G at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1833 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1833 G at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1833 G at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Saxony-Albertine 3 Pfennig 1833 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

