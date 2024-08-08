Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873

10 Thaler 1833 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 13,364 g
  • Pure gold (0,3876 oz) 12,0543 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
