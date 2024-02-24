Thaler 1833 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1833 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1477 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (6) XF (24) VF (16) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aurea (2)

Busso Peus (3)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (2)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (9)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (4)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Sonntag (2)

Spink (1)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (2)

WAG (2)

WCN (1)