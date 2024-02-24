Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1833 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse Thaler 1833 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse Thaler 1833 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1833 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1477 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 540 PLN
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1833 G at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 76 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1833 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1833 G at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1833 G at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1833 G at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1833 G at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1833 G at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1833 G at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1833 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1833 G at auction Gärtner - February 15, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1833 G at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1833 G at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1833 G at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1833 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1833 G at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1833 G at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1833 G at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1833 G at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1833 G at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1833 G at auction Busso Peus - January 18, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1833 G at auction Spink - December 11, 2019
Seller Spink
Date December 11, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1833 G at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1833 G at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required

