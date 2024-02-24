Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1833 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1833
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1833 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1477 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 76 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
