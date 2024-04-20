Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1 Pfennig 1833 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1833 G - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony Reverse 1 Pfennig 1833 G - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Anthony

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Anthony
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1833 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1772 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1833 G at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1833 G at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 166 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1833 G at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1833 G at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1833 G at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1833 G at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1833 G at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1833 G at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1833 G at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1833 G at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1833 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1833 G at auction Künker - August 13, 2020
Seller Künker
Date August 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1833 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1833 G at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1833 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1833 G at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1833 G at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1833 G at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1833 G at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1833 G at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1833 G at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

