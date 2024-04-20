1 Pfennig 1833 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1833 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1772 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

