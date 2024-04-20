Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1 Pfennig 1833 G (Saxony-Albertine, Anthony)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Anthony
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1833
- Ruler Anthony (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1833 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Anthony struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1772 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 166 EUR
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
