Russia
Period:
1699-1991
1699-1991
Peter I
1699-1725
Catherine I
1725-1727
Peter II
1727-1729
Anna Ioannovna
1730-1740
Ivan VI Antonovich
1740-1741
Elizabeth
1741-1762
Peter III
1762-1762
Catherine II
1762-1796
Paul I
1796-1801
Alexander I
1801-1825
Nicholas I
1826-1855
Alexander II
1854-1881
Alexander III
1881-1894
Nicholas II
1894-1917
Soviet Union - USSR
1921-1991
Russia
1918
Coins of Russia 1918
Armavir
Coins of the Armavir State Bank
5 Roubles 1918 IЗ First issue
Average price
3600 $
Sales
0
5
5 Roubles 1918 IЗ Second issue
Average price
900 $
Sales
1
77
3 Roubles 1918 IЗ First issue
Average price
1000 $
Sales
0
71
3 Roubles 1918 IЗ
"IЗ" under the tail of the eagle
Average price
930 $
Sales
1
162
3 Roubles 1918 IЗ
"IЗ" under the eagle's paw
Average price
2800 $
Sales
0
24
Rouble 1918 IЗ First issue
Plain edge
Average price
8700 $
Sales
0
11
Rouble 1918 IЗ First issue
Edge ribbed
Average price
5000 $
Sales
0
3
Rouble 1918 IЗ Second issue
Average price
850 $
Sales
1
48
