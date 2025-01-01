flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1918

Coins of the Armavir State Bank

Obverse 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ First issue
Reverse 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ First issue
5 Roubles 1918 IЗ First issue
Average price3600 $
Sales
05
Obverse 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ Second issue
Reverse 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ Second issue
5 Roubles 1918 IЗ Second issue
Average price900 $
Sales
177
Obverse 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ First issue
Reverse 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ First issue
3 Roubles 1918 IЗ First issue
Average price1000 $
Sales
071
Obverse 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ
Reverse 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ
3 Roubles 1918 IЗ"IЗ" under the tail of the eagle
Average price930 $
Sales
1162
Obverse 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ
Reverse 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ
3 Roubles 1918 IЗ"IЗ" under the eagle's paw
Average price2800 $
Sales
024
Obverse Rouble 1918 IЗ First issue
Reverse Rouble 1918 IЗ First issue
Rouble 1918 IЗ First issuePlain edge
Average price8700 $
Sales
011
Obverse Rouble 1918 IЗ First issue
Reverse Rouble 1918 IЗ First issue
Rouble 1918 IЗ First issueEdge ribbed
Average price5000 $
Sales
03
Obverse Rouble 1918 IЗ Second issue
Reverse Rouble 1918 IЗ Second issue
Rouble 1918 IЗ Second issue
Average price850 $
Sales
148
Category
Year
Search