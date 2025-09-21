3 Roubles 1918 IЗ. "IЗ" under the tail of the eagle (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Variety: "IЗ" under the tail of the eagle
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight6,3 - 7,5 g
- Diameter27,7 - 27,9 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryRussia
- PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
- Denomination3 Roubles
- Year1918
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1918 with mark IЗ. "IЗ" under the tail of the eagle. This copper coin from the times of USSR. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1644 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place November 24, 2024.
How much is the copper coin of USSR 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ, "IЗ" under the tail of the eagle?
According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin 3 Roubles 1918 with mark IЗ, "IЗ" under the tail of the eagle is 930 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 3 Roubles 1918 with mark IЗ, "IЗ" under the tail of the eagle?
The information on the current value of the Russian coin 3 Roubles 1918 with the letters IЗ, "IЗ" under the tail of the eagle is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 3 Roubles 1918 with the letters IЗ, "IЗ" under the tail of the eagle?
To sell the 3 Roubles 1918 with the letters IЗ, "IЗ" under the tail of the eagle we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.