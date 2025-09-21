flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1918 IЗ. "IЗ" under the tail of the eagle (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: "IЗ" under the tail of the eagle

Obverse 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "IЗ" under the tail of the eagle - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "IЗ" under the tail of the eagle - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight6,3 - 7,5 g
  • Diameter27,7 - 27,9 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination3 Roubles
  • Year1918
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:930 USD
Auction sales chart 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "IЗ" under the tail of the eagle - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (161)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1918 with mark IЗ. "IЗ" under the tail of the eagle. This copper coin from the times of USSR. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1644 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place November 24, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Stephen Album - September 21, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 21, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Stack's - August 29, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Stack's - August 29, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionMS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionMS64 BN NGC
Selling price
2220 $
Price in auction currency 2220 USD
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Rare Coins - June 7, 2025
SellerRare Coins
DateJune 7, 2025
ConditionNo grade RNGA
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Numisbalt - April 13, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2025
SellerCoins and Medals
DateApril 11, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionMS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction New York Sale - January 14, 2025
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Rare Coins - December 22, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 7, 2024
ConditionNo grade RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 7, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Numimarket - November 27, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Numimarket - November 27, 2024
SellerNumimarket
DateNovember 27, 2024
ConditionMS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Istra Numizmatika - November 10, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Istra Numizmatika - November 10, 2024
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateNovember 10, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction RedSquare - October 26, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction RedSquare - October 26, 2024
SellerRedSquare
DateOctober 26, 2024
ConditionXF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Rhenumis - October 24, 2024
SellerRhenumis
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction RedSquare - September 28, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction RedSquare - September 28, 2024
SellerRedSquare
DateSeptember 28, 2024
ConditionXF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction RedSquare - June 16, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction RedSquare - June 16, 2024
SellerRedSquare
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionNo grade RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
SellerCoins and Medals
DateJune 7, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction RedSquare - April 21, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction RedSquare - April 21, 2024
SellerRedSquare
DateApril 21, 2024
ConditionNo grade RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateApril 21, 2024
ConditionNo grade RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2025
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 27, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the copper coin of USSR 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ, "IЗ" under the tail of the eagle?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin 3 Roubles 1918 with mark IЗ, "IЗ" under the tail of the eagle is 930 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 3 Roubles 1918 with mark IЗ, "IЗ" under the tail of the eagle?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 3 Roubles 1918 with the letters IЗ, "IЗ" under the tail of the eagle is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 3 Roubles 1918 with the letters IЗ, "IЗ" under the tail of the eagle?

To sell the 3 Roubles 1918 with the letters IЗ, "IЗ" under the tail of the eagle we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

