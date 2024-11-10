flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight8,7 - 9,2 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination5 Roubles
  • Year1918
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:900 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1918 "Second issue" with mark IЗ. This copper coin from the times of USSR. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 35544 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place August 27, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Heritage - August 29, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionMS64 BN NGC
Selling price
4800 $
Price in auction currency 4800 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Russiancoin - June 19, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionMS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction RND - April 24, 2025
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction RND - April 24, 2025
SellerRND
DateApril 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Russiancoin - January 16, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 16, 2025
ConditionMS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Istra Numizmatika - November 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Istra Numizmatika - November 10, 2024
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateNovember 10, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Rhenumis - October 24, 2024
SellerRhenumis
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Russiancoin - October 24, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
SellerCoins and Medals
DateJune 7, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateApril 21, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
SellerUniversum Coins GmbH
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
SellerAURORA
DateFebruary 15, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
SellerRhenumis
DateNovember 14, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
SellerRhenumis
DateNovember 14, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction NOONANS - October 4, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateOctober 4, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
SellerRare Coins
DateSeptember 6, 2023
ConditionAU50 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2023
SellerAlexander
DateApril 6, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
SellerStack's
DateMarch 3, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2023
SellerCoins and Medals
DateJanuary 20, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2025
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 27, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the copper coin of USSR 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "Second issue"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin 5 Roubles 1918 "Second issue" with mark IЗ is 900 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Roubles 1918 "Second issue" with mark IЗ?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 5 Roubles 1918 "Second issue" with the letters IЗ is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Roubles 1918 "Second issue" with the letters IЗ?

To sell the 5 Roubles 1918 "Second issue" with the letters IЗ we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

