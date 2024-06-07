flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1918 IЗ "First issue". Plain edge (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Rouble 1918 IЗ "First issue" Plain edge - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1918 IЗ "First issue" Plain edge - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • MetalAluminum Bronze
  • Weight7 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1918
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:8700 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1918 IЗ "First issue" Plain edge - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (11)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1918 "First issue" with mark IЗ. Plain edge. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of USSR. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 360 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,200,000. Bidding took place May 29, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction AURORA - August 21, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateAugust 21, 2025
ConditionMS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionMS62 BN NGC
Selling price
15025 $
Price in auction currency 1200000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction AURORA - February 27, 2025
SellerAURORA
DateFebruary 27, 2025
ConditionMS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction AURORA - December 19, 2024
SellerAURORA
DateDecember 19, 2024
ConditionMS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction AURORA - September 19, 2024
SellerAURORA
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionMS62 BN NGC
Selling price
13885 $
Price in auction currency 1300000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
SellerCoins and Medals
DateJune 7, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
SellerNiemczyk
DateMarch 16, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction Empire - January 23, 2021
SellerEmpire
DateJanuary 23, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
SellerRare Coins
DateApril 23, 2016
ConditionAU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction Rauch - April 16, 2015
SellerRauch
DateApril 16, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction Spink - September 24, 2008
SellerSpink
DateSeptember 24, 2008
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the aluminum-bronze coin of USSR Rouble 1918 IЗ "First issue", Plain edge?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1918 "First issue" with mark IЗ, Plain edge is 8700 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1918 "First issue" with mark IЗ, Plain edge?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1918 "First issue" with the letters IЗ, Plain edge is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1918 "First issue" with the letters IЗ, Plain edge?

To sell the Rouble 1918 "First issue" with the letters IЗ, Plain edge we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
