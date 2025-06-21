3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

How much is the copper coin of USSR 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue"? According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin 3 Roubles 1918 "First issue" with mark IЗ is 1000 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 3 Roubles 1918 "First issue" with mark IЗ? The information on the current value of the Russian coin 3 Roubles 1918 "First issue" with the letters IЗ is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.