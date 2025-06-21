3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight8,7 - 9,3 g
- Diameter31 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryRussia
- PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
- Denomination3 Roubles
- Year1918
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1918 "First issue" with mark IЗ. This copper coin from the times of USSR. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.
How much is the copper coin of USSR 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue"?
According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin 3 Roubles 1918 "First issue" with mark IЗ is 1000 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 3 Roubles 1918 "First issue" with mark IЗ?
The information on the current value of the Russian coin 3 Roubles 1918 "First issue" with the letters IЗ is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 3 Roubles 1918 "First issue" with the letters IЗ?
To sell the 3 Roubles 1918 "First issue" with the letters IЗ we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.