3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight8,7 - 9,3 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination3 Roubles
  • Year1918
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1000 USD
Auction sales chart 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1918 "First issue" with mark IЗ. This copper coin from the times of USSR. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2025
SellerRare Coins
DateSeptember 7, 2025
ConditionMS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 21, 2025
SellerHermes Auctions
DateJune 21, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
1977 $
Price in auction currency 155000 RUB
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction Russiancoin - June 19, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 19, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction Rare Coins - February 16, 2025
SellerRare Coins
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionMS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction Russiancoin - January 16, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 16, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction Coins and Medals - December 13, 2024
SellerCoins and Medals
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionMS64 RB CPRC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 7, 2024
ConditionMS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 7, 2024
ConditionNo grade RNGA
Selling price
1294 $
Price in auction currency 130000 RUB
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction Russiancoin - October 24, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction Rhenumis - October 24, 2024
SellerRhenumis
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionMS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateSeptember 8, 2024
ConditionMS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateJune 8, 2024
ConditionMS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateApril 21, 2024
ConditionNo grade RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction Coins and Medals - December 8, 2023
SellerCoins and Medals
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
SellerRhenumis
DateNovember 14, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
SellerMarciniak
DateOctober 13, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
SellerRare Coins
DateSeptember 6, 2023
ConditionNo grade RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction Empire - June 1, 2023
SellerEmpire
DateJune 1, 2023
ConditionNo grade ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
How much is the copper coin of USSR 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin 3 Roubles 1918 "First issue" with mark IЗ is 1000 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 3 Roubles 1918 "First issue" with mark IЗ?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 3 Roubles 1918 "First issue" with the letters IЗ is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 3 Roubles 1918 "First issue" with the letters IЗ?

To sell the 3 Roubles 1918 "First issue" with the letters IЗ we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

