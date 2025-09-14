Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight5,6 - 6,1 g
- Diameter25,9 - 26,1 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryRussia
- PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
- DenominationRouble
- Year1918
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1918 "Second issue" with mark IЗ. This copper coin from the times of USSR. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32356 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place January 18, 2025.
How much is the copper coin of USSR Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue"?
According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1918 "Second issue" with mark IЗ is 850 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1918 "Second issue" with mark IЗ?
The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1918 "Second issue" with the letters IЗ is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Rouble 1918 "Second issue" with the letters IЗ?
To sell the Rouble 1918 "Second issue" with the letters IЗ we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.