flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight5,6 - 6,1 g
  • Diameter25,9 - 26,1 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • DenominationRouble
  • Year1918
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:850 USD
Auction sales chart Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1918 "Second issue" with mark IЗ. This copper coin from the times of USSR. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32356 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place January 18, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Istra Numizmatika - September 14, 2025
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Istra Numizmatika - September 14, 2025
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateSeptember 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 225 EUR
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Hermes Auctions - August 5, 2025
SellerHermes Auctions
DateAugust 5, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Hermes Auctions - April 29, 2025
SellerHermes Auctions
DateApril 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
557 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Rare Coins - February 16, 2025
SellerRare Coins
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2025
ConditionMS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Istra Numizmatika - November 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Istra Numizmatika - November 10, 2024
SellerIstra Numizmatika
DateNovember 10, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
SellerCoins and Medals
DateJune 7, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Coins and Medals - June 7, 2024
SellerCoins and Medals
DateJune 7, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateMarch 30, 2024
ConditionAU50 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
SellerRhenumis
DateNovember 14, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction RND - October 27, 2023
SellerRND
DateOctober 27, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Stack's - October 21, 2023
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Stack's - October 21, 2023
SellerStack's
DateOctober 21, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
SellerAURORA
DateApril 13, 2023
ConditionMS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
SellerAURORA
DateMarch 23, 2023
ConditionAU50 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 22, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 3, 2022
ConditionAU50 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
SellerAURORA
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionMS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
SellerNiemczyk
DateSeptember 17, 2022
ConditionMS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
SellerRare Coins
DateMarch 26, 2022
ConditionAU50 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
SellerRare Coins
DateOctober 2, 2021
ConditionAU50 BN ННР
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue" at auction Hermes Auctions - September 30, 2025
SellerHermes Auctions
DateSeptember 30, 2025
ConditionNo grade
To auction

How much is the copper coin of USSR Rouble 1918 IЗ "Second issue"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin Rouble 1918 "Second issue" with mark IЗ is 850 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Rouble 1918 "Second issue" with mark IЗ?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin Rouble 1918 "Second issue" with the letters IЗ is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Rouble 1918 "Second issue" with the letters IЗ?

To sell the Rouble 1918 "Second issue" with the letters IЗ we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RussiaCoin catalog of USSRCoins of Russia in 1918All Russian coinsRussian copper coinsRussian coins RoubleNumismatic auctions