RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1918 IЗ. "IЗ" under the eagle's paw (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Variety: "IЗ" under the eagle's paw

Obverse 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "IЗ" under the eagle's paw - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "IЗ" under the eagle's paw - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight6,3 - 7,5 g
  • Diameter27,7 - 27,9 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination3 Roubles
  • Year1918
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2800 USD
Auction sales chart 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ "IЗ" under the eagle's paw - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (24)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1918 with mark IЗ. "IЗ" under the eagle's paw. This copper coin from the times of USSR. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 566 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 2, 2023
ConditionMS63 BN ННР
Selling price
1085 $
Price in auction currency 99000 RUB
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 23, 2023
ConditionMS66 BN NGC
Selling price
16790 $
Price in auction currency 15000 CHF
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
SellerStack's
DateMarch 3, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
SellerStack's
DateAugust 21, 2021
ConditionMS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
SellerRare Coins
DateJune 16, 2021
ConditionMS65 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
SellerRussian Heritage
DateJune 13, 2021
ConditionMS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
SellerRzeszowski DA
DateApril 11, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
SellerRare Coins
DateSeptember 23, 2020
ConditionMS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Empire - September 19, 2020
SellerEmpire
DateSeptember 19, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Imperial Coin - July 8, 2020
SellerImperial Coin
DateJuly 8, 2020
ConditionAU55
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
SellerKünker
DateJune 26, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
SellerRare Coins
DateJune 6, 2020
ConditionMS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
SellerRare Coins
DateApril 4, 2020
ConditionMS63
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
SellerEmpire
DateFebruary 1, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 7, 2019
ConditionMS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Alexander - June 22, 2019
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Alexander - June 22, 2019
SellerAlexander
DateJune 22, 2019
ConditionMS63
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
SellerRare Coins
DateJune 8, 2019
ConditionMS62
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction RND - October 1, 2016
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction RND - October 1, 2016
SellerRND
DateOctober 1, 2016
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2015
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2015
SellerAlexander
DateDecember 20, 2015
ConditionMS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2015
Russia 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2015
SellerAlexander
DateSeptember 20, 2015
ConditionMS64 BN NGC
Selling price

How much is the copper coin of USSR 3 Roubles 1918 IЗ, "IЗ" under the eagle's paw?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin 3 Roubles 1918 with mark IЗ, "IЗ" under the eagle's paw is 2800 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 3 Roubles 1918 with mark IЗ, "IЗ" under the eagle's paw?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 3 Roubles 1918 with the letters IЗ, "IЗ" under the eagle's paw is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 3 Roubles 1918 with the letters IЗ, "IЗ" under the eagle's paw?

To sell the 3 Roubles 1918 with the letters IЗ, "IЗ" under the eagle's paw we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

