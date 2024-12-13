flag
RussiaPeriod:1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSRReverse 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • MetalWhite metal
  • Weight7,8 - 8,0 g
  • Diameter31 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryRussia
  • PeriodSoviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination5 Roubles
  • Year1918
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:3600 USD
Auction sales chart 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1918 "First issue" with mark IЗ. This White metal coin from the times of USSR. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 8,500. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction Coins and Medals - December 13, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction Coins and Medals - December 13, 2024
SellerCoins and Medals
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
1619 $
Price in auction currency 170000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
SellerRare Coins
DateApril 20, 2019
ConditionAU50
Selling price
3500 $
Price in auction currency 3500 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
SellerRare Coins
DateApril 21, 2018
ConditionAU50
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
SellerRare Coins
DateApril 23, 2016
ConditionAU58
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Russia 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 25, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the White metal coin of USSR 5 Roubles 1918 IЗ "First issue"?

According to the latest data as of September 22, 2025 the average price of a coin 5 Roubles 1918 "First issue" with mark IЗ is 3600 USD. The coin is made of non-precious metal, so in poor condition it may have extremely low value and liquidity.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 5 Roubles 1918 "First issue" with mark IЗ?

The information on the current value of the Russian coin 5 Roubles 1918 "First issue" with the letters IЗ is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 5 Roubles 1918 "First issue" with the letters IЗ?

To sell the 5 Roubles 1918 "First issue" with the letters IЗ we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of RussiaCoin catalog of USSRCoins of Russia in 1918All Russian coinsRussian White metal coinsRussian coins 5 RoublesNumismatic auctions