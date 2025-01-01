flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

Coins of Reuss-Schleiz 1812

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1812 L Ebersdorf
Reverse Thaler 1812 L Ebersdorf
Thaler 1812 L Ebersdorf
Average price930 $
Sales
096
Obverse Groschen 1812 Ebersdorf
Reverse Groschen 1812 Ebersdorf
Groschen 1812 Ebersdorf
Average price420 $
Sales
08
Obverse 8 Pfennige 1812 Ebersdorf
Reverse 8 Pfennige 1812 Ebersdorf
8 Pfennige 1812 Ebersdorf
Average price510 $
Sales
010
Obverse 6 Pfennig 1812 Ebersdorf
Reverse 6 Pfennig 1812 Ebersdorf
6 Pfennig 1812 Ebersdorf
Average price310 $
Sales
012

Copper coins

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1812 Ebersdorf
Reverse 4 Pfennig 1812 Ebersdorf
4 Pfennig 1812 Ebersdorf
Average price270 $
Sales
018
Obverse 3 Pfennig 1812 Ebersdorf
Reverse 3 Pfennig 1812 Ebersdorf
3 Pfennig 1812 Ebersdorf
Average price320 $
Sales
09
Obverse 2 Pfennig 1812 Ebersdorf
Reverse 2 Pfennig 1812 Ebersdorf
2 Pfennig 1812 Ebersdorf
Average price440 $
Sales
013
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1812 Ebersdorf
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1812 Ebersdorf
1 Pfennig 1812 Ebersdorf
Average price180 $
Sales
013
