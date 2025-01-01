Catalog
Reuss-Schleiz
Period:
1807-1868
1807-1868
Heinrich LIV
1807-1807
Heinrich LI
1812-1814
Heinrich XLII
1815-1816
Heinrich LXXII
1840-1847
Heinrich LXII
1840-1854
Heinrich LXVII
1855-1864
Heinrich XIV
1868-1868
1812
Coins of Reuss-Schleiz 1812
Silver coins
Thaler 1812 L Ebersdorf
Average price
930 $
Sales
0
96
Groschen 1812 Ebersdorf
Average price
420 $
Sales
0
8
8 Pfennige 1812 Ebersdorf
Average price
510 $
Sales
0
10
6 Pfennig 1812 Ebersdorf
Average price
310 $
Sales
0
12
Copper coins
4 Pfennig 1812 Ebersdorf
Average price
270 $
Sales
0
18
3 Pfennig 1812 Ebersdorf
Average price
320 $
Sales
0
9
2 Pfennig 1812 Ebersdorf
Average price
440 $
Sales
0
13
1 Pfennig 1812 Ebersdorf
Average price
180 $
Sales
0
13
