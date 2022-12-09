flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

Ebersdorf 4 Pfennig 1812 (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LI)

Obverse Ebersdorf 4 Pfennig 1812 - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LIReverse Ebersdorf 4 Pfennig 1812 - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LI

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight6,5 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC23,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LI
  • Denomination4 Pfennig
  • Year1812
  • RulerHeinrich LI (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf 4 Pfennig 1812 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1064 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.

Сondition
Service
Reuss-Schleiz 4 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction CNG - January 3, 2024
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 3, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 90 USD
Reuss-Schleiz 4 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
1314 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 4 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION - September 23, 2023
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateSeptember 23, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 4 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 4 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 15, 2022
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateMay 15, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 4 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 4 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
SellerKünker
DateMarch 26, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 4 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Stephen Album - January 19, 2019
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 19, 2019
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 4 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 4 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 27, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 4 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 4 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 2, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 4 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 2, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 4 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 4 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 4 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 4 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateApril 14, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 4 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Reuss-SchleizCoin catalog of Heinrich LICoins of Reuss-Schleiz in 1812All Reuss-Schleiz coinsReuss-Schleiz copper coinsReuss-Schleiz coins 4 PfennigNumismatic auctions