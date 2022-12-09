Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
Ebersdorf 4 Pfennig 1812 (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LI)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight6,5 g
- Diameter27 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC23,000
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LI
- Denomination4 Pfennig
- Year1812
- RulerHeinrich LI (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf 4 Pfennig 1812 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1064 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.
