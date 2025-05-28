Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
Ebersdorf Thaler 1812 L (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LI)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,575
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LI
- DenominationThaler
- Year1812
- RulerHeinrich LI (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (96)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf Thaler 1812 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1319 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place March 11, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
1963 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
