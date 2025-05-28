flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

Ebersdorf Thaler 1812 L (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LI)

Obverse Ebersdorf Thaler 1812 L - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LIReverse Ebersdorf Thaler 1812 L - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LI

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,575

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LI
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1812
  • RulerHeinrich LI (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (96)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf Thaler 1812 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1319 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place March 11, 2018.

Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1812 L (Ebersdorf) at auction Möller - May 28, 2025
SellerMöller
DateMay 28, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1812 L (Ebersdorf) at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1812 L (Ebersdorf) at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
SellerKünker
DateMarch 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
1086 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1812 L (Ebersdorf) at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
1963 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1812 L (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1812 L (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1812 L (Ebersdorf) at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 16, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1812 L (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1812 L (Ebersdorf) at auction Negrini - October 1, 2022
SellerNegrini
DateOctober 1, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1812 L (Ebersdorf) at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
SellerLeu
DateAugust 21, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1812 L (Ebersdorf) at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1812 L (Ebersdorf) at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1812 L (Ebersdorf) at auction Negrini - November 14, 2021
SellerNegrini
DateNovember 14, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1812 L (Ebersdorf) at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
SellerGärtner
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1812 L (Ebersdorf) at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 1, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1812 L (Ebersdorf) at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1812 L (Ebersdorf) at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateJuly 1, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1812 L (Ebersdorf) at auction Gärtner - June 10, 2021
SellerGärtner
DateJune 10, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1812 L (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 14, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1812 L (Ebersdorf) at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
SellerMöller
DateNovember 16, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1812 L (Ebersdorf) at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
