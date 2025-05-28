Ebersdorf Thaler 1812 L (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf Thaler 1812 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1319 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place March 11, 2018.

