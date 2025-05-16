Ebersdorf 8 Pfennige 1812 (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf 8 Pfennige 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4243 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 18, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (4) VF (2)