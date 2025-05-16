Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
Ebersdorf 8 Pfennige 1812 (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LI)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,250)
- Weight1,3 g
- Pure silver (0,0104 oz) 0,325 g
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC11,000
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LI
- Denomination8 Pfennige
- Year1812
- RulerHeinrich LI (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf 8 Pfennige 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4243 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 18, 2020.
Сondition
