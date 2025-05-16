flag
Ebersdorf 8 Pfennige 1812 (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LI)

Obverse Ebersdorf 8 Pfennige 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LIReverse Ebersdorf 8 Pfennige 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LI

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,250)
  • Weight1,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0104 oz) 0,325 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC11,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LI
  • Denomination8 Pfennige
  • Year1812
  • RulerHeinrich LI (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf 8 Pfennige 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4243 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 18, 2020.

Сondition
Reuss-Schleiz 8 Pfennige 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Dorotheum - May 16, 2025
SellerDorotheum
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 8 Pfennige 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
946 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 8 Pfennige 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 19, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 8 Pfennige 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateMarch 14, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 8 Pfennige 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
SellerKünker
DateMarch 19, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 8 Pfennige 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 8 Pfennige 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 1, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 8 Pfennige 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 8 Pfennige 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Westfälische - February 14, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateFebruary 14, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz 8 Pfennige 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
