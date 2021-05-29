Ebersdorf 1 Pfennig 1812 (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf 1 Pfennig 1812 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1067 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.

Сondition AU (4) XF (5) VF (3) F (1)