Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

Ebersdorf 1 Pfennig 1812 (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LI)

Obverse Ebersdorf 1 Pfennig 1812 - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LIReverse Ebersdorf 1 Pfennig 1812 - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LI

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,26 - 1,4 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC35,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LI
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1812
  • RulerHeinrich LI (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf 1 Pfennig 1812 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1067 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.

Сondition
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateMay 29, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateMarch 14, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 14, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
SellerHöhn
DateMay 23, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 2, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 23, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
