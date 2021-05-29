Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
Ebersdorf 1 Pfennig 1812 (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LI)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,26 - 1,4 g
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC35,000
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LI
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1812
- RulerHeinrich LI (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf 1 Pfennig 1812 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1067 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
