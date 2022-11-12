Ebersdorf 6 Pfennig 1812 (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf 6 Pfennig 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 336 sold at the Attica Auctions auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place June 16, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (7) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)