Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
Ebersdorf 6 Pfennig 1812 (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LI)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,250)
- Weight0,95 g
- Pure silver (0,0076 oz) 0,2375 g
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC7,376
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LI
- Denomination6 Pfennig
- Year1812
- RulerHeinrich LI (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf 6 Pfennig 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 336 sold at the Attica Auctions auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place June 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerAttica Auctions
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections