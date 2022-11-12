flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

Ebersdorf 6 Pfennig 1812 (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LI)

Obverse Ebersdorf 6 Pfennig 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LIReverse Ebersdorf 6 Pfennig 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LI

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,250)
  • Weight0,95 g
  • Pure silver (0,0076 oz) 0,2375 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC7,376

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LI
  • Denomination6 Pfennig
  • Year1812
  • RulerHeinrich LI (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf 6 Pfennig 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 336 sold at the Attica Auctions auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place June 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Reuss-Schleiz 6 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Attica Auctions - June 16, 2024
SellerAttica Auctions
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 6 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
284 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 6 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 6 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 6 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - March 15, 2020
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 15, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 6 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 12, 2019
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 6 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 6 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 6 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateJanuary 20, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 6 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 6 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 6 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Pfennig 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Reuss-SchleizCoin catalog of Heinrich LICoins of Reuss-Schleiz in 1812All Reuss-Schleiz coinsReuss-Schleiz silver coinsReuss-Schleiz coins 6 PfennigNumismatic auctions