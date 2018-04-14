flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

Ebersdorf 2 Pfennig 1812 (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LI)

Obverse Ebersdorf 2 Pfennig 1812 - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LIReverse Ebersdorf 2 Pfennig 1812 - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LI

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight2,7 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC29,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LI
  • Denomination2 Pfennig
  • Year1812
  • RulerHeinrich LI (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf 2 Pfennig 1812 . This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1066 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.

Сondition
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
1419 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - April 14, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateApril 14, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - April 14, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateApril 14, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 27, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - January 13, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateJanuary 13, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 2, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Pfennig 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

