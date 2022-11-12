flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

Ebersdorf Groschen 1812 (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LI)

Obverse Ebersdorf Groschen 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LIReverse Ebersdorf Groschen 1812 - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LI

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,368)
  • Weight1,76 g
  • Pure silver (0,0208 oz) 0,6477 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC8,962

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LI
  • DenominationGroschen
  • Year1812
  • RulerHeinrich LI (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf Groschen 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1188 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place February 13, 2012.

Сondition
Reuss-Schleiz Groschen 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz Groschen 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 5, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
287 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz Groschen 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz Groschen 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz Groschen 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - July 5, 2020
SellerWAG
DateJuly 5, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz Groschen 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateJanuary 20, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz Groschen 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Reuss-Schleiz Groschen 1812 (Ebersdorf) at auction Westfälische - February 14, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateFebruary 14, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Groschen 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

