Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
Ebersdorf Groschen 1812 (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LI)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,368)
- Weight1,76 g
- Pure silver (0,0208 oz) 0,6477 g
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC8,962
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LI
- DenominationGroschen
- Year1812
- RulerHeinrich LI (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf Groschen 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1188 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place February 13, 2012.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Groschen 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections