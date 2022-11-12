Ebersdorf Groschen 1812 (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf Groschen 1812 . This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1188 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place February 13, 2012.

Сondition AU (4) XF (4)