Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1917

Circulation coins

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1917 FF
Reverse 20 Pfennig 1917 FF
20 Pfennig 1917 FF
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 70
Obverse 10 Pfennig 1917 FF
Reverse 10 Pfennig 1917 FF
10 Pfennig 1917 FF Inscription further from edge
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 114
Obverse 10 Pfennig 1917 FF
Reverse 10 Pfennig 1917 FF
10 Pfennig 1917 FF Inscription closer to edge
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 92
Obverse 10 Pfennig 1917 German eagle
Reverse 10 Pfennig 1917 German eagle
10 Pfennig 1917 German eagle Hybrid
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 5 Pfennig 1917 FF
Reverse 5 Pfennig 1917 FF
5 Pfennig 1917 FF
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 50
Obverse 5 Pfennig 1917 German eagle
Reverse 5 Pfennig 1917 German eagle
5 Pfennig 1917 German eagle Hybrid
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1917 FF
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1917 FF
1 Pfennig 1917 FF
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 25
