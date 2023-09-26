1 Pfennig 1917 FF (Poland, Kingdom of Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Pfennig 1917 with mark FF. This iron coin from the times of Kingdom of Poland struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 233 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4) AU (1) XF (4) VF (13) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) PF64 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (1)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (3)

Janas (1)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (1)

Niemczyk (5)

Numimarket (4)

PDA & PGN (1)

WCN (3)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (1)