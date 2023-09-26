Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Pfennig 1917 FF (Poland, Kingdom of Poland)
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 1,97 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Kingdom of Poland
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1917
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Pfennig 1917 with mark FF. This iron coin from the times of Kingdom of Poland struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 233 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
598 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
