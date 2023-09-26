Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Pfennig 1917 FF (Poland, Kingdom of Poland)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1917 FF - Coin Value - Poland, Kingdom of Poland Reverse 1 Pfennig 1917 FF - Coin Value - Poland, Kingdom of Poland

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 1,97 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Kingdom of Poland
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1917
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Pfennig 1917 with mark FF. This iron coin from the times of Kingdom of Poland struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 233 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place December 29, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • Janas (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
598 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Janas - October 13, 2018
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Janas - October 13, 2018
Seller Janas
Date October 13, 2018
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

