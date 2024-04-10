Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Pfennig 1917 FF. Inscription closer to edge (Poland, Kingdom of Poland)

Variety: Inscription closer to edge

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1917 FF Inscription closer to edge - Coin Value - Poland, Kingdom of Poland Reverse 10 Pfennig 1917 FF Inscription closer to edge - Coin Value - Poland, Kingdom of Poland

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 33,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Kingdom of Poland
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1917
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Pfennig 1917 with mark FF. Inscription closer to edge. This iron coin from the times of Kingdom of Poland struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1940 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
