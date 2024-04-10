10 Pfennig 1917 FF. Inscription closer to edge (Poland, Kingdom of Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Pfennig 1917 with mark FF. Inscription closer to edge. This iron coin from the times of Kingdom of Poland struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1940 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Сondition UNC (35) AU (4) XF (40) VF (12) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (5) MS62 (6) MS60 (3) AU53 (1) DETAILS (8) Service NGC (18) PCGS (5) PCG (1) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (17)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Karbownik (2)

Marciniak (5)

Möller (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Niemczyk (8)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (5)

Rzeszowski DA (10)

Stare Monety (3)

Stary Sklep (1)

Tempus (2)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (4)

WDA - MiM (21)

Wójcicki (6)