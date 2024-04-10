Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Pfennig 1917 FF. Inscription closer to edge (Poland, Kingdom of Poland)
Variety: Inscription closer to edge
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 3,56 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 33,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Kingdom of Poland
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1917
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Pfennig 1917 with mark FF. Inscription closer to edge. This iron coin from the times of Kingdom of Poland struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1940 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
