20 Pfennig 1917 FF (Poland, Kingdom of Poland)
Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 3,9 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,900,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Kingdom of Poland
- Denomination 20 Pfennig
- Year 1917
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Pfennig 1917 with mark FF. This iron coin from the times of Kingdom of Poland struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2711 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2784 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Karbownik
Date October 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
