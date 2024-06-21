Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Pfennig 1917 FF (Poland, Kingdom of Poland)

Obverse 20 Pfennig 1917 FF - Coin Value - Poland, Kingdom of Poland Reverse 20 Pfennig 1917 FF - Coin Value - Poland, Kingdom of Poland

Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3,9 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,900,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Kingdom of Poland
  • Denomination 20 Pfennig
  • Year 1917
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Pfennig 1917 with mark FF. This iron coin from the times of Kingdom of Poland struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2711 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2784 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 8, 2022
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 8, 2022
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Karbownik - October 25, 2022
Poland 20 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Karbownik - October 25, 2022
Seller Karbownik
Date October 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 20 Pfennig 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

