Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Pfennig 1917 FF. Inscription further from edge (Poland, Kingdom of Poland)

Variety: Inscription further from edge

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1917 FF Inscription further from edge - Coin Value - Poland, Kingdom of Poland Reverse 10 Pfennig 1917 FF Inscription further from edge - Coin Value - Poland, Kingdom of Poland

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 33,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Kingdom of Poland
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1917
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Pfennig 1917 with mark FF. Inscription further from edge. This iron coin from the times of Kingdom of Poland struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2710 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.

Poland 10 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 10 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2570 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Poland 10 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 10 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

