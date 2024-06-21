Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Pfennig 1917 FF. Inscription further from edge (Poland, Kingdom of Poland)
Variety: Inscription further from edge
Photo by: Stary Sklep
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 3,56 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 33,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Kingdom of Poland
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1917
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Pfennig 1917 with mark FF. Inscription further from edge. This iron coin from the times of Kingdom of Poland struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2710 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (6)
- Busso Peus (1)
- COINSNET (15)
- Grün (1)
- Janas (2)
- Karbownik (3)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (17)
- Niemczyk (10)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numis Poland (3)
- Numisbalt (8)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (5)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (6)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (5)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (21)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2570 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search