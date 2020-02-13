Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Pfennig 1917 "German eagle". Hybrid (Poland, Kingdom of Poland)
Variety: Hybrid
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 2,53 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Kingdom of Poland
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1917
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Pfennig 1917 "German eagle". Hybrid. This iron coin from the times of Kingdom of Poland struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 583 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,800. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Möller (1)
