Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Pfennig 1917 "German eagle". Hybrid (Poland, Kingdom of Poland)

Variety: Hybrid

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2,53 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Kingdom of Poland
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1917
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Pfennig 1917 "German eagle". Hybrid. This iron coin from the times of Kingdom of Poland struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 583 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,800. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 "German eagle" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 "German eagle" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2249 $
Price in auction currency 8800 PLN
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 "German eagle" at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1917 "German eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

