5 Pfennig 1917 "German eagle". Hybrid (Poland, Kingdom of Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Pfennig 1917 "German eagle". Hybrid. This iron coin from the times of Kingdom of Poland struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 583 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,800. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)