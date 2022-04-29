Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Pfennig 1917 "German eagle". Hybrid (Poland, Kingdom of Poland)
Variety: Hybrid
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 3,23 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Kingdom of Poland
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1917
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Pfennig 1917 "German eagle". Hybrid. This zinc coin from the times of Kingdom of Poland. The record price belongs to the lot 1612 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
