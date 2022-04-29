Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Pfennig 1917 "German eagle". Hybrid (Poland, Kingdom of Poland)

Variety: Hybrid

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1917 "German eagle" Hybrid - Coin Value - Poland, Kingdom of Poland Reverse 10 Pfennig 1917 "German eagle" Hybrid - Coin Value - Poland, Kingdom of Poland

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 3,23 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Kingdom of Poland
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1917
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Pfennig 1917 "German eagle". Hybrid. This zinc coin from the times of Kingdom of Poland. The record price belongs to the lot 1612 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Poland 10 Pfennig 1917 "German eagle" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1917 "German eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

