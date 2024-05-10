Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Pfennig 1917 FF (Poland, Kingdom of Poland)
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 2,53 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 18,700,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Kingdom of Poland
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1917
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Pfennig 1917 with mark FF. This iron coin from the times of Kingdom of Poland struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 365 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,750. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
