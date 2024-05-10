Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Pfennig 1917 FF (Poland, Kingdom of Poland)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1917 FF - Coin Value - Poland, Kingdom of Poland Reverse 5 Pfennig 1917 FF - Coin Value - Poland, Kingdom of Poland

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2,53 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 18,700,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Kingdom of Poland
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1917
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Pfennig 1917 with mark FF. This iron coin from the times of Kingdom of Poland struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 365 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,750. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Pfennig 1917 FF at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

