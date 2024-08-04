Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1855

Copper coins (Alexander II)

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint Wenzel wide
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 73
Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint The monogram is narrow
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 60

Silver coins

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1855 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1855 MW Warsaw Mint
10 Kopeks 1855 MW Warsaw Mint
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 69

Copper coins (Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 117
Obverse 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
1 Kopek 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ Warsaw Mint
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 38
