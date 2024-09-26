Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1846

Silver coins (Russian protectorate)

Obverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW
Reverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW
25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW
Average price 280 $
Sales
1 332
Obverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1846 MW
Reverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1846 MW
20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1846 MW
Average price
Sales
0 1

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Roubles 1846 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse 5 Roubles 1846 MW Warsaw Mint
5 Roubles 1846 MW Warsaw Mint
Average price
Sales
0 1

Silver coins (Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1846 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse Rouble 1846 MW Warsaw Mint
Rouble 1846 MW Warsaw Mint The eagle's tail is straight
Average price 710 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Rouble 1846 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse Rouble 1846 MW Warsaw Mint
Rouble 1846 MW Warsaw Mint Eagle's tail fanned out
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 198
Obverse Rouble 1846 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse Rouble 1846 MW Warsaw Mint
Rouble 1846 MW Warsaw Mint New-style straight eagle tail
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Poltina 1846 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse Poltina 1846 MW Warsaw Mint
Poltina 1846 MW Warsaw Mint
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 194
