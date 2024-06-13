Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 561,263
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy
- Year 1846
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (332)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1228 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
