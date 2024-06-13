25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1228 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (68) AU (49) XF (86) VF (102) F (7) VG (1) No grade (18) Condition (slab) MS64 (10) MS63 (11) MS62 (13) MS61 (15) MS60 (1) AU58 (12) AU55 (11) AU53 (3) AU50 (6) XF45 (3) XF40 (5) VF35 (3) VF30 (6) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) F15 (1) VG8 (1) DETAILS (1) PL (3) + (1) Service NGC (29) ННР (1) RNGA (3) PCGS (14) PCG (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (34)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)

AURORA (10)

Busso Peus (1)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (12)

COINSTORE (1)

Eeckhout (1)

Empire (8)

GGN (11)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (7)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (2)

Imperial Coin (14)

Katz (4)

Künker (10)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Marciniak (16)

Monety i Medale (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (23)

NIKO (1)

Numedux (5)

Numimarket (8)

Numisbalt (5)

Numision (1)

OLNZ (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rare Coins (25)

Rauch (5)

RedSquare (1)

RND (3)

Russian Heritage (4)

Rzeszowski DA (10)

SINCONA (3)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (3)

Stare Monety (6)

Stary Sklep (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (6)

WAG (3)

WCN (47)

WDA - MiM (6)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (11)

Wu-eL (2)

Знак (2)