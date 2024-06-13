Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 561,263

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (332)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1228 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (34)
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
  • AURORA (10)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (12)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Empire (8)
  • GGN (11)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (14)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (10)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (16)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (23)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numedux (5)
  • Numimarket (8)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Numision (1)
  • OLNZ (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rare Coins (25)
  • Rauch (5)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (10)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stare Monety (6)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (47)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (11)
  • Wu-eL (2)
  • Знак (2)
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 MW at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1846 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search