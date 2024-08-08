Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 62

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1846 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2019 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 710. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1846 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

