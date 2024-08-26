Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1846 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,1 g
- Pure silver (0,1144 oz) 3,5588 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy
- Year 1846
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1846 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2041 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 320. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.
