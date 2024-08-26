Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1846 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1846 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1846 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Adolph Hess

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,1144 oz) 3,5588 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1846 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2041 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 320. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1846 MW at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1846 MW at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1846 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search