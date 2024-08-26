20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1846 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1846 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2041 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 320. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

