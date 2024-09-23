Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1844

Silver coins (Russian protectorate)

Obverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 MW
Reverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 MW
25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1844 MW
Average price 10000 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 MW
Reverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 MW
20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 MW
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 26

Silver coins (Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1844 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse Rouble 1844 MW Warsaw Mint
Rouble 1844 MW Warsaw Mint The eagle's tail is straight
Average price 480 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse Rouble 1844 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse Rouble 1844 MW Warsaw Mint
Rouble 1844 MW Warsaw Mint Eagle's tail fanned out
Average price 280 $
Sales
1 681
Obverse Rouble 1844 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse Rouble 1844 MW Warsaw Mint
Rouble 1844 MW Warsaw Mint Eagle's tail fanned out. Plain edge
Average price 18000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Poltina 1844 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse Poltina 1844 MW Warsaw Mint
Poltina 1844 MW Warsaw Mint The eagle's tail is straight
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse Poltina 1844 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse Poltina 1844 MW Warsaw Mint
Poltina 1844 MW Warsaw Mint Eagle's tail fanned out
Average price 770 $
Sales
0 20
Category
Year
