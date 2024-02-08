20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1630 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,500. Bidding took place January 9, 2013.

