Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,1144 oz) 3,5588 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1630 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,500. Bidding took place January 9, 2013.

Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1191 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 MW at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 MW at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2172 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 MW at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 MW at auction Empire - February 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 MW at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 MW at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 MW at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 MW at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 MW at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 MW at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date April 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 MW at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 MW at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 MW at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 MW at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 MW at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 MW at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 MW at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 MW at auction Stack's - January 10, 2013
Poland 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 MW at auction Stack's - January 10, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date January 10, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
