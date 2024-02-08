Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,1 g
- Pure silver (0,1144 oz) 3,5588 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy
- Year 1844
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1630 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,500. Bidding took place January 9, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1191 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2172 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 10, 2013
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks - 40 Groszy 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
