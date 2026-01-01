flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1717

Commemorative coins

Obverse Ducat 1717 IGS On the death of Anna Sofia
Reverse Ducat 1717 IGS On the death of Anna Sofia
Ducat 1717 IGS On the death of Anna Sofia
Average price
Sales
00
Obverse Thaler 1717 IGS On the death of Anna Sofia
Reverse Thaler 1717 IGS On the death of Anna Sofia
Thaler 1717 IGS On the death of Anna Sofia
Average price4500 $
Sales
076
Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1717 IGS On the death of Anna Sofia
Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1717 IGS On the death of Anna Sofia
2/3 Thaler 1717 IGS On the death of Anna Sofia
Average price1800 $
Sales
041
Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1717 IGS On the death of Anna Sofia
Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1717 IGS On the death of Anna Sofia
1/3 Thaler 1717 IGS On the death of Anna Sofia
Average price520 $
Sales
018
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1717 IGS On the death of Anna Sofia
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1717 IGS On the death of Anna Sofia
1/6 Thaler 1717 IGS On the death of Anna Sofia
Average price1300 $
Sales
011
Obverse 2 Grosz 1717 IGS On the death of Anna Sofia
Reverse 2 Grosz 1717 IGS On the death of Anna Sofia
2 Grosz 1717 IGS On the death of Anna Sofia
Average price130 $
Sales
023
Obverse 1 Grosz 1717 IGS On the death of Anna Sofia
Reverse 1 Grosz 1717 IGS On the death of Anna Sofia
1 Grosz 1717 IGS On the death of Anna Sofia
Average price130 $
Sales
026
