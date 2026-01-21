flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

1/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse 1/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight6,84 g
  • Diameter30 mm

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • Denomination1/3 Thaler
  • Year1717
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend PCGS grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:520 USD
Auction sales chart 1/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/3 Thaler 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with mark IGS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4153 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place April 20, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 21, 2026
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 21, 2026
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateJanuary 21, 2026
ConditionXF
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 2850 PLN
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
604 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
SellerStack's
DateAugust 23, 2023
ConditionVF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
SellerKatz
DateDecember 22, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 20, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateMay 14, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
SellerSonntag
DateNovember 24, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
SellerBusso Peus
DateJune 17, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
SellerNumimarket
DateSeptember 17, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
SellerKünker
DateMarch 17, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 28, 2016
SellerReinhard Fischer
DateMay 28, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction WAG - March 15, 2015
SellerWAG
DateMarch 15, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
SellerWAG
DateAugust 10, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateApril 5, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
SellerHöhn
DateDecember 3, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Augustus II 1/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin 1/3 Thaler 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with mark IGS is 520 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1/3 Thaler 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with mark IGS?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin 1/3 Thaler 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with the letters IGS is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1/3 Thaler 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with the letters IGS?

To sell the 1/3 Thaler 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with the letters IGS we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of PolandCoin catalog of Augustus IICoins of Poland in 1717All Polish coinsPolish silver coinsPolish coins 1/3 ThalerNumismatic auctions