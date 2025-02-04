flag
1 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse 1 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight1,93 g
  • Diameter21 mm

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • Denomination1 Grosz
  • Year1717
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:130 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with mark IGS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3656 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition
Poland 1 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Marciniak - February 4, 2025
SellerMarciniak
DateFebruary 4, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
232 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
232 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
SellerWAG
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
SellerNiemczyk
DateJune 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - June 11, 2023
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateJune 11, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
SellerWójcicki
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
SellerNiemczyk
DateMarch 18, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 10, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
SellerNumimarket
DateJanuary 31, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateMay 14, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
SellerMünzen & Medaillen
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
SellerMarciniak
DateOctober 7, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
SellerWójcicki
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
SellerMarciniak
DateJune 18, 2021
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
SellerWAG
DateOctober 8, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
SellerMöller
DateJune 9, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 15, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Höhn - January 13, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateJanuary 13, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Westfälische - November 23, 2015
SellerWestfälische
DateNovember 23, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 2, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Augustus II 1 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Grosz 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with mark IGS is 130 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Grosz 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with mark IGS?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin 1 Grosz 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with the letters IGS is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Grosz 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with the letters IGS?

To sell the 1 Grosz 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with the letters IGS we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

