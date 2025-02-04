1 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" (Poland, Augustus II)
Specification
- MetalSilver
- Weight1,93 g
- Diameter21 mm
Description
- CountryPoland
- PeriodAugustus II
- Denomination1 Grosz
- Year1717
- RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with mark IGS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3656 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
How much is the silver coin of Augustus II 1 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia"?
According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Grosz 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with mark IGS is 130 USD.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Grosz 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with mark IGS?
The information on the current value of the Polish coin 1 Grosz 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with the letters IGS is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the 1 Grosz 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with the letters IGS?
To sell the 1 Grosz 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with the letters IGS we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.