flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

1/6 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse 1/6 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight4,3 g
  • Diameter25 mm

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • Denomination1/6 Thaler
  • Year1717
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend PCGS grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:1300 USD
Auction sales chart 1/6 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/6 Thaler 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with mark IGS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4154 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place April 20, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
221 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
SellerWDA - MiM
DateDecember 30, 2020
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Höhn - March 15, 2020
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 15, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 27, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
SellerKünker
DateOctober 8, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction WAG - June 9, 2013
SellerWAG
DateJune 9, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 1/6 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Augustus II 1/6 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin 1/6 Thaler 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with mark IGS is 1300 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1/6 Thaler 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with mark IGS?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin 1/6 Thaler 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with the letters IGS is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1/6 Thaler 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with the letters IGS?

To sell the 1/6 Thaler 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with the letters IGS we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of PolandCoin catalog of Augustus IICoins of Poland in 1717All Polish coinsPolish silver coinsPolish coins 1/6 ThalerNumismatic auctions