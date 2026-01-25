flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse 2 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight3,52 g
  • Diameter24 mm

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • Denomination2 Grosz
  • Year1717
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:130 USD
Auction sales chart 2 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosz 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with mark IGS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place September 28, 2024.

Сondition
Poland 2 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Oslo Møntgalleri A/S - January 25, 2026
SellerOslo Møntgalleri A/S
DateJanuary 25, 2026
ConditionVF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 200 DKK
Poland 2 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Oslo Møntgalleri A/S - November 30, 2025
SellerOslo Møntgalleri A/S
DateNovember 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - October 29, 2025
Poland 2 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - October 29, 2025
SellerDom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
DateOctober 29, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 2 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Künker - July 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateJuly 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Numimarket - June 17, 2025
Poland 2 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Numimarket - June 17, 2025
SellerNumimarket
DateJune 17, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 6, 2024
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Poland 2 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 2 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 10, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateJuly 23, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
SellerMarciniak
DateJune 9, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
SellerWAG
DateNovember 7, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Höhn - October 4, 2020
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 4, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 3, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Künker - August 13, 2020
SellerKünker
DateAugust 13, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Poland 2 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
SellerNumimarket
DateSeptember 17, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 2 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
SellerMarciniak
DateJune 12, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 26, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
SellerKricheldorf
DateFebruary 21, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 15, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 27, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland 2 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 2, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Augustus II 2 Grosz 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin 2 Grosz 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with mark IGS is 130 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2 Grosz 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with mark IGS?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin 2 Grosz 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with the letters IGS is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2 Grosz 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with the letters IGS?

To sell the 2 Grosz 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with the letters IGS we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

