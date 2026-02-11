flag
Ducat 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse Ducat 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse Ducat 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,986)
  • Weight3,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,111 oz) 3,451 g
  • Diameter21,2 mm

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • DenominationDucat
  • Year1717
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where can I sell the Ducat 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with the letters IGS?

To sell the Ducat 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with the letters IGS we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

