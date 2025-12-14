flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

2/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse 2/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight13,68 g
  • Diameter35 mm

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • Denomination2/3 Thaler
  • Year1717
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction sales chart
Average price:1800 USD
Auction sales chart 2/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2/3 Thaler 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with mark IGS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 42314 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place August 28, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Nihon - December 14, 2025
SellerNihon
DateDecember 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
1027 $
Price in auction currency 160000 JPY
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Künker - December 4, 2025
SellerKünker
DateDecember 4, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Höhn - November 15, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
2558 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Jean ELSEN - November 8, 2025
SellerJean ELSEN
DateNovember 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Stack's - August 29, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Künker - July 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateJuly 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Wójcicki - May 26, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateMay 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
SellerMarciniak
DateFebruary 8, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
SellerMarciniak
DateFebruary 8, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 20, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 27, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
SellerMarciniak
DateFebruary 10, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
SellerFrankfurter
DateNovember 8, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
SellerFelzmann
DateNovember 7, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
SellerNumimarket
DateSeptember 17, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Poland 2/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
SellerStack's
DateAugust 14, 2018
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Augustus II 2/3 Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin 2/3 Thaler 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with mark IGS is 1800 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 2/3 Thaler 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with mark IGS?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin 2/3 Thaler 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with the letters IGS is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 2/3 Thaler 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with the letters IGS?

To sell the 2/3 Thaler 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with the letters IGS we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

