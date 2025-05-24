flag
PolandPeriod:1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" (Poland, Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus IIReverse Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II

Photo by: NIEMCZYK - Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • MetalSilver
  • Weight29,13 g
  • Diameter45 mm

Description

  • CountryPoland
  • PeriodAugustus II
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1717
  • RulerAugustus II the Strong (King of Poland)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend PCGS grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:4500 USD
Auction sales chart Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Augustus II
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with mark IGS. This silver coin from the times of Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4831 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place March 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Stack's - August 29, 2025
Poland Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Stack's - August 29, 2025
SellerStack's
DateAugust 29, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
3900 $
Price in auction currency 3900 USD
Poland Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
3411 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Poland Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction COINSNET - December 1, 2024
Poland Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction COINSNET - December 1, 2024
SellerCOINSNET
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
SellerFrühwald
DateJune 30, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
SellerWAG
DateOctober 9, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 17, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Künker - June 20, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 20, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction WCN - May 14, 2022
Poland Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction WCN - May 14, 2022
SellerWCN
DateMay 14, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
SellerAurea
DateOctober 6, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateMay 29, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 14, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
SellerWDA - MiM
DateOctober 24, 2020
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
SellerKatz
DateJune 7, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
SellerReinhard Fischer
DateMay 30, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
SellerKünker
DateMarch 19, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
SellerWDA - MiM
DateDecember 28, 2019
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction WCN - November 16, 2019
Poland Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction WCN - November 16, 2019
SellerWCN
DateNovember 16, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Poland Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction WCN - May 11, 2019
Poland Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia" at auction WCN - May 11, 2019
SellerWCN
DateMay 11, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Augustus II Thaler 1717 IGS "On the death of Anna Sofia"?

According to the latest data as of February 11, 2026 the average price of a Silver coin Thaler 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with mark IGS is 4500 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Thaler 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with mark IGS?

The information on the current value of the Polish coin Thaler 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with the letters IGS is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 600 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Thaler 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with the letters IGS?

To sell the Thaler 1717 "On the death of Anna Sofia" with the letters IGS we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of PolandCoin catalog of Augustus IICoins of Poland in 1717All Polish coinsPolish silver coinsPolish coins ThalerNumismatic auctions