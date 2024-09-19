Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1789

Gold coins (Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1789 IJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1789 IJ
8 Escudos 1789 IJ
Average price 1500 $
Sales
1 46
Obverse 4 Escudos 1789 IJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1789 IJ
4 Escudos 1789 IJ
Average price 4100 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Escudos 1789 IJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1789 IJ
2 Escudos 1789 IJ
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Escudo 1789 IJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1789 IJ
1 Escudo 1789 IJ
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 2

Gold coins (Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1789 IJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1789 IJ
8 Escudos 1789 IJ
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 98
Obverse 4 Escudos 1789 IJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1789 IJ
4 Escudos 1789 IJ
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Escudos 1789 IJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1789 IJ
2 Escudos 1789 IJ
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Escudo 1789 IJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1789 IJ
1 Escudo 1789 IJ
Average price
Sales
0 1
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
