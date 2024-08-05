1 Escudo 1789 IJ (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1789 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 599 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition VF (2)