Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1789 IJ (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1789 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1789 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1789 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 599 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
Peru 1 Escudo 1789 IJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1789 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

