4 Escudos 1789 IJ (Peru, Charles III)
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
The Peruvian 4 Escudos 1789 with mark IJ is a gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.
Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
