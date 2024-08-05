Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1789 IJ (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1789 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1789 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1789 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 269 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
Peru 4 Escudos 1789 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4076 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1789 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

