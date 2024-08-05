Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1789 IJ (Peru, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1789 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39529 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,291.25. Bidding took place November 5, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (17)
- Cayón (7)
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Sedwick (3)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (2)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1562 $
Price in auction currency 17000 NOK
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1585 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date September 13, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 19, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123
