Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1789 IJ (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1789 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1789 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1789 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 39529 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,291.25. Bidding took place November 5, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (17)
  • Cayón (7)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Sedwick (3)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Peru 8 Escudos 1789 IJ at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1562 $
Price in auction currency 17000 NOK
Peru 8 Escudos 1789 IJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1585 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1789 IJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1789 IJ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Peru 8 Escudos 1789 IJ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1789 IJ at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1789 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1789 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1789 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1789 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1789 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1789 IJ at auction Warin Global Investments - September 13, 2019
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date September 13, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1789 IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1789 IJ at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1789 IJ at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1789 IJ at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1789 IJ at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1789 IJ at auction Sedwick - May 19, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date May 19, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1789 IJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1789 IJ at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
Peru 8 Escudos 1789 IJ at auction Stack's - November 11, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date November 11, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1789 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 7, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1789 IJ at auction HERVERA - April 30, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date April 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Peru 8 Escudos 1789 IJ at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Peru 8 Escudos 1789 IJ at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Peru 8 Escudos 1789 IJ at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Peru 8 Escudos 1789 IJ at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Peru in 1789 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search