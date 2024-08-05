Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1789 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1789 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3495 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 460. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stack's (1)
Peru 1 Escudo 1789 IJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Peru 1 Escudo 1789 IJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

