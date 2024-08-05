1 Escudo 1789 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1789 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3495 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 460. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition F (1) Condition (slab) F15 (1) Service NGC (1)